Laura Jean Kellett DUXBURY — Laura Jean Kellett, 53, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly June 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Kerry D. Kellett of Duxbury, Vermont. Laura is survived by a son, Nathan D. Bruce, who was adopted and raised by his parents, Martin and Jean Bruce of Riverton, Vermont. Other survivors include her mother, Jean Bruce and stepfather Martin A. Bruce; a brother, Brian C. Kellett and wife Andrea of Chichester, New Hampshire; a sister, Deborah L. Bruce of Northfield; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and two very special friends, Rick Poirier and partner Shelia Hendee of Shelburne, Vermont. There are no calling hours. Laura will be laid to rest in Duxbury, Vermont, at the convenience of the family. For those who would like to honor Laura's memory, it is recommended you donate to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to Martin, Jean and Nathan Bruce, 1563 Vt. Route 12, Riverton, VT 05663-6918. Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page
