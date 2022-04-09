Laura J. Tyrrell WORCESTER — Laura Jeanne “Larly” “Laurla” Tyrrell, 30, of Worcester, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2022. Born in Worcester, Vermont, on Oct. 15, 1991, she was the daughter of Anne Nelson and William Tyrrell. Laura attended Doty Memorial Elementary School and then graduated from U-32 High School in June 2010. Laura was self-employed running her cleaning business. Laura’s greatest joy in life was her two daughters, playing and making crafts with her girls, fishing, swimming, camping, working in her flower gardens, hiking, watching her younger brother race dwarf cars and sitting around the bonfire with her older brother. Laura was loved by all who met her. Laura was predeceased by her stepfather, Jerry Nelson, of Worcester, Vermont; maternal grandparents, Jeanne (Balzanelli) Mills, of Mayer, Arizona, and Richard J. Balzanelli, of Phoenix, Arizona; paternal grandparents, Eugene “Geno” Tyrrell and Ellen (Smith) Tyrrell, of Montpelier. Laura is survived by her two beautiful daughters, Adrielle and Vivian; her mother, Anne (Balzanelli) Nelson; father, William Tyrrell and partner Brenda Vernile; two brothers, Ethan Tyrrell and fiancée Taylor Bargmann and niece Payton, and Tucker Tyrrell and partner Mary Beth Sherbert, and stepbrother Kaiden Vernile, all of Worcester, Vermont; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Laura was previously married to Jonathan Townsend. We will be having a family only celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.