Larry Robert Lafayette BARRE — Larry Robert Lafayette, 72, a longtime resident of Westwood Parkway, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. Born on Aug. 6, 1947, in Barre, he was the son of Robert and Rose Marie (Calevro) Lafayette. He went to elementary school in East Barre and went on to attend Spaulding High School. Following his schooling, Larry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served with distinction for three years during Vietnam before being honorably discharged. He also served in the Army National Guard and the Navy Reserve. On March 21, 1980, Larry married the love of his life, Patricia Healy, in Miamisburg, Ohio. The two went on to make their home in Barre for the rest of his years. Larry spent many years working for the United States Postal Service. He loved his job and was well-respected by everyone who knew him. In his spare time, Larry loved going fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, boating and spending time with his family, especially his beautiful grandchildren. He was a longtime member of the American Legion, the VFW, the NRA, the Vietnam Veterans Association and the Marine Corps League. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Lafayette of Barre; his mother, Marie Wallace of Phoenix, Arizona; his sons, Larry Moses and wife Angie of Cana, Virginia, Michael Lafayette and fiancée Chiara of Somerville, New Jersey, Marcus Lafayette and girlfriend Cait of Montpelier; his daughters, Kristy Jackson of Steubenville, Ohio, and Melissa Lafayette and wife Tina of Randolph; his brother, Marvin Martin of Orange, Vermont; as well as 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sisters, Robin Eastman, DeeDee Lafayette, Darci Crick, Bernie Canas, Michele Burrington, Tina Angelico, Brenda Cassani, Bonnie Knox and Maria Lyford; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Lafayette; and his stepfather, Charles Wallace. Per Larry’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. He will eventually be interred in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinatti, OH 45250 or at www.dav.org. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.