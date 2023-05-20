Larry R. Merchant BOSCAWEN, NH — Larry R. Merchant, 64, of Boscawen, NH, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. Larry was born in Montpelier, VT on July 1, 1958, to the late Rodney and Jeannine (Santerre) Merchant. He attended Harwood Union Highschool in Moretown, VT, and went on to get his Master Electrician license in New Hampshire. He owned Merchant Electric, serving families all over the state until he had to retire in June of 2022 due to his declining health. Larry loved riding his motorcycle and taking annual road trips with his cousins and friends. He also enjoyed feeding his herd of deer during the winter, along with the turkeys and any other wildlife that came along. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman throughout his life and as a younger man, always looked forward to his two-week hunting trip with his father every winter. Larry spent countless hours reading western novels and watching old western TV shows and movies, and he also enjoyed playing cards with his friends, attending and hosting family get togethers, and telling hunting and fishing stories…all true, of course. Larry is survived by his wife Cindy (Lord) Merchant; his daughter Sarah Merchant of FL; son Dean Merchant of CO; sister Debbie Hough and husband Gary of VT; sister Terri Sandretto and husband Shane of NC; sister Shelly Merchant of VT; sister-in-law Deborah Barlow of Bow, NH; brother-in-law Scott Lord and his wife Kelli of OH; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He leaves behind his 2 beloved cats Bogart and Boyd. He spoiled them immensely with treats…they loved their daddy. Family and friends are invited to attend a Cemetery Committal Service being held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 1:00pm at Holy Cross Cemetery 109 South Main St Waterbury, VT. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Boscawen Office, is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please visit https://phaneuf.net/.
