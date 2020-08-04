Larry R. Lafayette BARRE — The celebration of life for Larry R. Lafayette, 72, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. from 1 to 3 p.m. in the VFW Post #790 on Route 302 in East Barre. A private ceremony will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at the convenience of his family. He passed away on May 3, 2020. Arrangements were by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
