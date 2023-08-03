Larry "Cooch" Couture MONTPELIER — Friends of Larry "Cooch" Couture please come join his family for a Graveside Memorial Service for Cooch at Plain Mont Cemetery, on August 12th at 10, located next to Plainfield Hardware. This will be a time where family and friends can share fond memories they have of Cooch. There will be a walk at 11 or so along Berlin Pond where he was known to take family and friends. Thank you
