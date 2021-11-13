Kyle Z. Stephenson BARRE — On Nov. 10, 2021, an Angel from Heaven came down unexpectedly and took our beloved Kyle. He was born on March 9, 1999, in Raleigh, North Carolina, the son of Chance Stephenson and Bonnie Taylor. Kyle attended schools in North Carolina. where he had lived most of his life, but he called Vermont his home. He was an exceptional athlete primarily in football, basketball and most of all, in baseball. He not only enjoyed playing sports, but he could name all the professional quarterbacks, several basketball and baseball players. He loved the “Carolina Blue” and kept statistics in all their accomplishments. Kyle and his maternal grandmother, Janet Taylor, had a special connection in so many ways. His grandmother threw baseballs to Kyle and footballs at the early age of 2 years old. Growing up, Kyle's favorite basketball team, UNC, and his grandmother's favorite team, Duke, made for a fun-loving, teasing debate over which team was better. Kyle loved detailing cars and took pride in his work. His employers at the automobile dealerships regarded him as a dedicated, hard worker. He enjoyed fishing whenever he had the opportunity to drop a line. Kyle loved animals, especially dogs. His favorite music to listen to was by rappers, Eminem and Mac Miller. His little sister, Caitlin, will truly miss Kyle's beautiful, calm, blue eyes, contagious laugh, warm, welcoming hugs, and his constant, loving teasing. In his short 22 years, Kyle stole the hearts of all his extended family and many friends. His infectious smile will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. A passage that Kyle often referred to was Proverbs 18:12 "Before his downfall a man's heart is proud, but humility comes before honor." He leaves his loving mother, Bonnie Taylor and her partner, Bruce Melvin; sister Caitlin Peacock; maternal grandmother Janet Taylor, of Washington, Vermont; paternal grandparents, James Stephenson, of Garner, North Carolina, and Jane Johnson, of Cary, North Carolina; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death (at the age of four-and-a-half) by his father, Chance Stephenson, and his maternal grandfather, Richard Taylor. A private service will be held for family members only and burial will be in Poplar Hill Cemetery in North Montpelier, Vermont. There are no calling hours. In memory of Kyle, contributions may be sent to the Central Vermont Humane Society or to Barre Youth Sports. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
