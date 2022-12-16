Kyle A. Abbott CABOT — Kyle Anthony Hartman Abbott, 33, of Cabot, died unexpectedly on December 8th, 2022 in East Montpelier from injuries sustained in a tragic motor vehicle accident. He was born October 2, 1989 in Morrisville; the son of Cindy Lou Hartman. He graduated from Cabot High School in the class of 2007. Kyle was first employed at the Allen Wood Horse Farm in Plainfield. He later started his own logging and carpentry business. He was a hard worker and great outdoorsman, a lover of horses and dairy farming. Kyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, dirt biking, four wheeling and arm wrestling. Survivors include: his mother, Cindy Abbott of South Burlington; father, Daniel Abbott of Cabot; his step-mother, Valerie LaMonda of Stowe; maternal grandmother, Nancy Huard of Barre; paternal great grandmother, Barbara Prue of Walden; paternal grandmother, Grace Cookson of Cabot; two brothers, Logan Posey of Barre, Daniel Abbott Jr. of St. Johnsbury; a step brother, Larry J. St. Cyr of Morrisville; two step-sisters, Mariya St. Cyr and Elizabeth St Cyr, both of Burlington; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours will be held from 6-8PM., on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, Vermont 05601. Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
