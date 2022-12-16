Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.