Kristopher S. Wells GRANITEVILLE — Kristopher S. Wells, 31, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 24, 2022. Born on July 19, 1990, in Saratoga Springs, New York. Kris graduated from Spaulding High School and started a career in the Army but decided to pursue other opportunities. Kris worked in many trades and took jobs that were available as he bravely fought his way through depression and addiction. Kris had a gentle heart and soul and can now rest in peace. Kris was predeceased by his grandparents, Wayne and Joan Wells; and grandmother, Linda Guptil; father, Larry Wells; sister, Asia Wells. He is survived by his two children, Jordan and Chloe; mother, Wanda Deal; stepfather, Robert Preston; brother, Sean Wells and wife Kayla Wells; sisters, Sierra Wells and fiancé Russel Thongs, Rhiannon Fitzpatrick and husband Bill Fitzpatrick, Nicole Belknap and husband Brad Belknap; and grandparents, Harold and Diane Deal; seven nieces and nephews; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial gifts would be appreciated to North Country Vermont Recovery Center, website: https://www.ncvrc.com/support-our-cause. There are no calling hours. A private service will be held at a later date by the family. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
