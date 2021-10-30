Kristen Leigh Friedrich (Haley) BERLIN — Kristen Leigh Friedrich (Haley) died after her last confrontation with illness on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at home with family. Born in San Antonio, Texas, she overcame scoliosis enduring a back brace for many of her formative years rising to become color guard captain. Pursuing a Business Administration degree, she began with secretarial work and rose to be CEO of a consulting business, blossoming into a truly self-assured person. A virus and heart failure then led her to a heart transplant. In this condition, too, she more than persevered, concentrating on providing a great life for her family, moving to the woods and mountains of Berlin, Vermont, and seeing her son graduate from the Boston Conservatory. After a cancer diagnosis, she decided to live and then rest in the world she built for us. She was an endless fountain of unconditional love and support — not just to us, but to all kinds of people who needed it. She was outrageously caring and generous, especially at times when nobody could see it. She can finally rest in her heaven, likely surrounded by the most incredible coral reef the universe has ever known, at the center, fully submerged in peace and happiness. She is survived by her parents, Bob and Joan Haley, her son Austin and her husband John. She requested that no services be arranged, only that she be remembered and inspire others with her strength and (often stoic) courage. If you wish to, please consider donating in her memory to Donate Life America. With darkness, there can be light With loneliness, we are instead together Surrounded by poignancy, there is Kristen Clear as a butterfly flitting through a sea of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.