Kris D. Knapp BARRE — Kris D. Knapp, 61, passed away on March 12, 2020, from cancer. He was born Aug. 1, 1958, to Luke and Doris Knapp. Kris graduated from Spaulding High School. After high school, he joined the Marines. He later learned to be a brick mason, was a carpenter, and a mechanic. He leaves his brothers and sisters, Darlene Thomas and husband Bob, Marlene "Soni" Knapp, Luke Knapp and wife Patsy, Yolande "Casey" Pruett and husband Jimmy, Mark Knapp and wife Wanda, Kirk Knapp and partner Cindy Gregoire, Karl Knapp; and former sisters-in-law, Lynette Knapp and Angie Rueda Knapp; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. A family gathering will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery in East Calais, Vermont.
