Kirk P. Knapp WILLIAMSTOWN — Kirk Paul Knapp, 62, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of July 9, 2023, after his courageous year and a half battle with cancer. Born on October 24, 1960, Kirk grew up with his parents, Luke and Doris Knapp and seven siblings in Northfield and Barre. He started his carpentry career through his uncle’s business, Knapp Builders, at the age of fifteen. He then went on to work for local construction companies and himself for more than forty years and retired early from Lajeunesse Construction after his diagnosis. Kirk’s obsession was antiques and post and beam restoration. Always to be found working in his flannel and jeans, his talent and passion led him to make it into an edition of Country Living Magazine and to create many unique pieces and spaces for his customers and loved ones over the years. Kirk, his partner, Cindy, and his son, Dustin owned Wildersburg Antiques on Merchant Street for several years. He enjoyed providing the community with the opportunity to travel back in time when you walked through their door, making you feel like you were in the Old West. In his spare time, Kirk enjoyed barbecuing and gathering with his large family, kayaking, gardening, treasure hunting and tinkering in his office and garage. He is survived and missed by his partner Cindy Gregoire of Williamstown; his ex-wife Lynette Knapp of Chelsea; his and Lynette’s three children Brook and Kiley Knapp of Hartford and their children Harper and Willow; Dustin and Nikole Knapp of Chelsea and their children Levi and Linley; and Kelly and Kyle Booth of Calais; and his siblings and in-laws Darlene and Bob Thomas, Marlene Soni Knapp, Luke and Patsy Knapp, Yolande and Jim Pruett, Mark and Wanda Knapp, and Karl Knapp as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Kris Knapp. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in Calais. The cemetery sits at the intersection of Marshfield Road and Luce Road. This may populate as Plainfield on Google Maps. Via Route 14 North: go past North Montpelier Pond for 4.3 miles and take a right onto Back Street by the East Calais store. Continue up the hill to the Fairview Cemetery on the right. There are no calling hours.
