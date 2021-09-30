Kimberly Campbell-Morse BARRE — Kimberly Ann Campbell-Morse, 58, of Barre, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home. Kim was born on Aug. 15, 1963, to Alice and Curtis Campbell, in Montpelier. After graduating from U-32 in 1981, she briefly went on to study writing at Bradford College. Kim worked in many positions throughout central Vermont: from Cabot Hosiery to Cabot Creamery, Shaw's seafood, JC Penney and Ben & Jerry’s where she met her future husband, Eric Morse, in 1994. She continued working through her diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer, as well as working through the COVID-19 pandemic and only left her last job at Janitronics because it was physically necessary. Her favorite job by far was working in the BCEMS cafeteria. She remembered every face and name of every child she served fondly. When Kim had Allison, she decided to dedicate her life to being a mother and loved her only daughter more than anything else. Kim excelled at propping up her family and friends, supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others. She was a passionate writer and when she wasn’t working or raising her daughter, she could be found in her home writing. She wrote an entire novel on the family computer and had several columns on online forums where she made lifelong friends and cultivated her own unique voice and perspective on everything from her hatred of Adam Levine to her political beliefs. Kimberly was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Curtis Campbell; and her father-in-law, Dexter Morse. She is survived by her husband, Eric Morse; her daughter, Allison Morse; and her extended family. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please schedule a colonoscopy to help prevent possible cancer or make a donation in Kim's memory to the American Cancer Society. Services will be announced at a later date. Family owned and operated Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.