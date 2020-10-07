Kimberly Ann Lawrence NEWPORT — Kimberly Ann Lawrence, 42, died unexpectedly. She was born in Berlin, Vermont, on Oct. 14, 1977, the daughter of Donalda (Wagner) Manning and Frank Holmes. Kimberly attended Spaulding High School. Kimberly was a natural caregiver. She worked as a personal care attendant for people with disabilities. She was proud of her work, and how it enabled people to become more independent in their homes. She loved helping people, especially those less fortunate than her. It was the focus of her life. Her dog, Sophie, brought a level of joy to her like no other. She was loved by many and touched so many people's hearts. Survivors include her husband, Chad Lawrence of Newport; her children, Shane, Dylan and Neveah; her father, Frank Holmes of South Barre; and her mother, Donalda “Dodi” Manning of Websterville, Vermont; her siblings, Chris, Jenn, Eric, Donald and Alicia. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe, Vermont. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
