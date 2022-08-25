Kevin John Cyr BARRE — Kevin John Cyr passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by the family he loved so deeply, on August 22, 2022. The cancer battle he so gracefully fought over the last 17 years won, his long journey down the yellow brick road has come to an end. He left us all far too soon at the young age of 62. Kevin was known for his quick wit, know-it-all charm, wild spirit, and most of all his kind, compassionate heart. He married his high school sweetheart Joanne Roy in 1984, and their love for each other only grew stronger with each passing year. Their daughter was born in 1993, and he took immense pride in the woman she has become throughout the years. He loved all his “girls” which included Hailey and her many friends who filled their home with laughter and so much joy. His early years were spent growing up at Thunder Road, where he and his family all worked the track, and he later raced the Flying Tiger Division taking home the Sportsmanship award in the 80’s. His love for anything with an engine grew to collecting antique snowmobiles and cars. He took pleasure in spending countless hours in his garage taking things apart and putting them back together. In his professional capacity he was a skilled electrician who devoted years to the trade. He taught 4th year electrical apprentices for many years and believed deeply in helping his students learn and succeed. For the last 9 years, he proudly worked for the State of Vermont as an Electrical Inspector. His later years were spent traveling in his camper while exploring New England on his motorcycle with his closest friends and family. Kevin is survived by his loving wife and best friend; a beautiful daughter Hailey Cyr and her partner, Aaron Newell; his parents, Roger and Betty Cyr; his brother Lionel Cyr and wife Tina; brother Mark Cyr and wife Kimberly; his sister Karen Blow and husband Jeff; sister Cathy Cote. In addition to his immediate family, Kevin genuinely cared for his wife’s family along with his many nieces, nephews, their significant others and children and so, so many incredible friends. The family will be honoring his life with a celebration at the Elks Club in Barre, VT on Sunday August 28, 2022, beginning at 1:00 pm. A service with prayer and sharing of remembrances will be at 3:00 pm.
