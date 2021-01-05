Kevin David Neilson PLAINFIELD — Kevin David Neilson, 61, of Gore Road in Plainfield, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. He was born on Dec. 25, 1959, in Red Bank, New Jersey, the son of Robert and Barbara (Feigenwinter) Neilson. Kevin graduated from Union 32 High School in 1979 and later received an associate degree from the Art Institute of Philadelphia. Kevin began his career as a graphic artist, working in publishing in New York. After returning to Vermont, he began working as a memorial artist for various granite sheds in central Vermont, including Beck & Beck, Rouleau Granite and most recently for Global Values. He was proud of his artistic expression through the stone medium. On Aug. 10, 1991, Kevin married Melissa Bonazoni at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Montpelier. He enjoyed skiing and traveled extensively doing so. From local mountains to the Alps in Europe, his love of skiing was passed on to his beloved daughter, Hannah. He was also fond of boating. Summers were often spent on the water at Marshfield Dam and Lake Champlain. Kevin loved nature and the beauty of Vermont’s mountains and lakes. He was most at peace at his home surrounded by the stillness of the mountains that encircled his property. Survivors include his wife, Melissa Neilson of Plainfield; his daughter, Hannah Neilson of Barre, Vermont; his mother, Barbara Neilson of Lisbon, New Hampshire; his brother, Paul Neilson of Lisbon, New Hampshire; and nephew, Chad Neilson of Lisbon, New Hampshire. A graveside service will be held in the spring; the time and date will be announced. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kevin Neilson’s honor to the American Cancer Society.
