Kevin Christopher Indrieri May 25, 1969 - May 22, 2020 CHICAGO, Ill. — Kevin Indrieri lead an adventurous and spiritual life. He was known for his sizable stature and artistic talents, in addition to his ability to laugh, play and create mischief. His nature was caring and sensitive. Throughout his life, Kevin expressed his love and emotions through his artwork. His sketches and illustrations are compelling, thought-provoking and often breathtaking. Through his work as a tattoo artist, Kevin’s art will continue to be seen and cherished by countless people who appreciated his style and talent. Kevin spent his life chasing the beauty, hope and peace that lived most vividly in his dreams. Kevin was a father, a son, a brother, a nephew, a cousin and an uncle. He was an undeniable presence who impacted so many people in his travels between Vermont, Chicago, Las Vegas, and beyond. Kevin is survived by his children, Kevin and Isabella, and their mother, Eva Kot; his mother, Kathleen Pelletier and husband Charlie; his father, Richard Indrieri and wife Christine; his siblings and their children, Joe Indrieri and son Nolan, Jeff Pelletier, Christopher and Michelle Indrieri and sons Mason and Jackson, Amy Farr and children Ellie and Eneko, Craig and Abby Pelletier and sons Dylan and Owen, Cheryl Taylor and daughters Samantha, Madeline and Alexandra, Jonathan Indrieri, Jennifer Pelletier and daughter Olivia. Kevin is also survived by his aunt, Christine Hartman, his aunt, Patricia Hartman and children Jacob and Amanda Walbridge, and his uncle, Edward Hartman and wife Betsy. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting a scholarship for tuition to attend the T.W. Wood Gallery Summer Camp for children. Donations can be sent to T.W. Wood Gallery, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, VT 06602. Please note the “Kevin Indrieri Memorial Scholarship.”
