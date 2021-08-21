Kerry Monahan PLAINFIELD — Kerry Monahan passed away unexpectedly this July 2021. He will be missed by his many family and friends. Kerry was intelligent, fun loving and passionate. Even as he struggled to find his place in the world, he remained caring and kind to his many friends. On Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, we will be celebrating Kerry’s life at the Spruce View Event Barn on Maxfield Road in Plainfield from 1 to 3 p.m. Food and beverages provided. Please inform the family if you plan to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to Washington County Mental Health.
