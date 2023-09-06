Kerry Louise Stabell BARRE — Kerry Stabell passed away Monday, August 28th 2023. There will be a memorial service held in her honor at St. Monica's church in Barre, VT on Thursday, September 7th, at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to support our local teachers and students, with school supplies, at www.donorschoose.org
