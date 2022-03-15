Kent C. Morse CALAIS — Kent Caldwell Morse, 83, of Calais, Vermont, passed away on March 8, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Kent was born to John and Ruth (Weeks) Morse on June 13, 1938, in Montpelier, Vermont. He was raised on a dairy farm that had been established by his ancestors in 1832. It was there that he learned more than he ever wanted to about cattle, the vagaries of weather and machinery that was prone to breaking down. These lessons formed the fine basis for his great reputation as "Mr. Fix-it." Kent married Mary Carpentier and later, Marcelyn (Maxham). They made their home in Calais, Vermont, where Kent had built his house within sight of the family farm. Kent served in the Air National Guard, drove school bus, taught Driver Education at U-32, and worked for Vermont State Police Special Services. He loved woodworking, and built many beautiful pieces of furniture for his home. He drove around the country with his brother, Robert, and friend, Stanley Fitch, seeing major sights and having the time of their lives. He later made a similar trip with his daughter. He loved animals, especially cats, and fed birds and chipmunks for the joy of watching them. He enjoyed mowing his lawns, all four acres known as "the golf course." His humor will live on in the memories of all who knew him. Kent is survived by his wife, Marcy; his children, Julie (Burt) Benjamin, Kelly Morse, Thomas Hoffman (Morgan) Morse and Katharine (Dan) Gohring; his grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) Morse, Alyson (Ryan) Parker, Cody (Emily) Benjamin, Liam and Adelaide Gohring; great-grandchildren, Hadley Orton and Amelia Parker; brother, David Morse; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Rachel Roy; brothers, Irving, Robert and Stanley Morse; and granddaughter, Caitlin Benjamin. There will be no services until spring. Arrangements are in the care of Guare and Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
