Kenneth S. Talbert WATERBURY — Kenneth Stevens Talbert, 78, passed away at his home on Thursday December 1, 2022, surrounded by his immediate family in Nashville, TN. He was the son of the late Earl R. and Lena M. (Garvey) Talbert. He married the love of his life Sharon Gile, they shared nearly 58 years together. Kenneth graduated from Waterbury High School, class of 1962. After four years in the United States Navy, where he got valuable training, he immediately was hired upon discharge with NCR Corporation, in Burlington where he was a Field Engineer for 35 years, training on everything the company made and serviced. He traveled the roads of VT/NY repairing anything from bank machines to ATM’s. He then continued such work in FL for Efmark. He loved his job and their customers, which ultimately rewarded him with “NCR Field Engineer of the Year” indicating his commitment and pride in his job. Ken felt such joy and pride in his and Sharon’s marriage of 57 + years and their family and friends spreading across the country, having lived in VT, FL, NC and TN. Ken’s huge capacity for loving, and caring for those around him was indescribable, being felt even by those knowing him briefly. Words used to describe Ken might be “wonderfully kind, crazy in a goofy sense, hence the “Goofy Grampa” title, thoughtful of others, loving, generous and entertaining. Folks he met as strangers were just a friend he hadn’t made yet. He earned the label, “The Myth, the man, the legend” by his grandchildren. He is and will continue to be missed by many who were fortunate to know him. Ken is survived by his wife, Sharon Talbert of Nashville, TN; his son David Talbert and his wife, Deanna (Johnson) and their four children, Bronwyn, Veronica, Ian and Maeve, all living nearby; his daughter-in-law Pamela (Scott’s widow) and son Josiah Scott, Pamela’s husband Bill Truax and their daughters Abigail and Ellie. Ken so loved all their grown adult children and grandchildren and was so proud of each of them; his sisters Mary Jane Naylor, Judith Morrison and her husband, Bart and Cynthia Wick; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Ken is predeceased by his son Gordon Scott Talbert and his brother Robert L. Talbert. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held Saturday June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury, with a reception to follow in the church dining room. A private inurnment service will take place in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury. For contact and condolences please reach out to Sharon Talbert, 8300 Sawyer Brown Rd. Unit # Q-301, Nashville Tn 37221 or email kenshat65@gmail.com.
