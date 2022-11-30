Kenneth St. John WATERBURY — Kenneth St. John, 85 of North Main Street passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center with his family at his bedside. Born on April 24, 1937, in Barre, he was the son of Emery and Ruth (Taplin) St. John. He attended local elementary school and Spaulding High School. In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Navy Seaman until he was honorably discharged in 1962. On April 4, 1968, he married Mary Travis in East Barre and shared a blended family of seven children. They later divorced. Kenneth worked in the granite industry for many years before retiring. He was a member of the East Barre Congregational Church and the Canadian Club of Barre. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, racing cars at Bear Ridge Speedway, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family. Survivors include his children Kenneth St. John, Jr., Donna Aquiar, Roseanne Neddo, Rhonda Cook, Wayne St. John, Robert St. John, and Robin St. John; 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren as well as his brother Ronald St. John. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Clayton St. John. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the East Barre Congregational Church. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
