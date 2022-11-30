Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.