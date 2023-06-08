Kenneth S. Talbert WATERBURY — Kenneth Stevens Talbert, 78, passed away at his home on Thursday December 1, 2022, surrounded by his immediate family in Nashville, TN. He was the son of the late Earl R. and Lena M. (Garvey) Talbert. He married the love of his life Sharon Gile, they shared nearly 58 years together. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held Saturday June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury, with a reception to follow in the church dining room. A private inurnment service will take place in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury. For contact and condolences please reach out to Sharon Talbert, 8300 Sawyer Brown Rd. Unit # Q-301, Nashville Tn 37221 or email kenshat65@gmail.com.
