Kenneth R. LaVanway DUXBURY — Kenneth R. LaVanway, 85, a lifelong resident, passed away peacefully at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin on Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020. Born in Duxbury on Aug. 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Henry and Hazel (Lamson) LaVanway. On April 27, 1957, he married the former Theresa F. Blair in Waterbury. Theresa predeceased Ken on Jan. 13, 2007. Ken attended Waterbury High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served his country during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the service, Ken worked with his father logging for several years, and later worked for Pilgrim Plywood and the Eldredge Mill, both in Waterbury. He then embarked on a 29-year career with the State of Vermont Highway Department as a truck driver, stationed at the District 6 Garage in Middlesex. He retired in 1993. In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, stock car racing with his sons, taking care of his property, and spending time with his family. Ken is survived by his two sons, Donald K. LaVanway and his wife Danielle of Myrtle Beach South Carolina; Henry L. LaVanway of Duxbury; his two grandchildren, Amber Gibbs and Dustin Mable; his two great-grandchildren, Liam Cleveland and Mya Mable; his sisters, Marion Kidder and her husband Benjamin of Waterbury Center; and Susan Szewczyk and her husband Raymond of Gaylord, MI.; his brother, Bruce LaVanway of Wailuku Hawaii; his canine best friend, Holly Sue; as well as nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by four brothers, John LaVanway, David “Charlie” LaVanway, Robert LaVanway and Frank LaVanway; and a sister, Mary LaVanway. Ken requested that services be private. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Duxbury. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.