Kenneth “Put” Clayton EAST MONTPELIER — Kenneth Putnam “Put” Clayton, 86, of East Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. Put was born in Bennington, Vermont, July 31, 1935, the son of Kenneth and Nancy (Sibley) Clayton. He was the valedictorian of his Bennington High School class, graduated from UVM, and received a master’s degree in Potsdam, New York. He was a longtime resident of East Montpelier. In 1975, he married the love of his life, Sue (Beck). Together over 46 years, they raised two children, Richard “Rick” (Brandy Walker-Clayton) Clayton and Katherine “Kate” Clayton, both of East Montpelier. Put taught Math and Science at Windsor High School for one year, and Math at Montpelier High School for 29 years, retiring in 1987. He couldn’t stay retired long though and went on to work as a bookkeeper for Doty Elementary School in Worcester, and Rumney Elementary School in Middlesex. He also served the Town of East Montpelier as lister, and enjoyed weaving and gardening. Put was a strong supporter of Washington Central Friends of Education, serving on the board, and acting as treasurer for many years. He loved watching his grandchildren, Kylee, Quinton, Dylan and Trevor, and great-grandchildren, Colton and Greyson, grow. Put is also survived by his sister, Barbara (Allen) Ploof, their sons, Randall “Randy” and William “Will” (Mary Bouchard) Ploof; as well as many in-laws and their children, all who were fond of Uncle Put. A graveside service in East Montpelier will take place this summer, Put’s favorite season. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Girls/Boyz First mentoring program (girlsboyzfirst.org), or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (www.cvhhh.org), or the charity of your choice. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
