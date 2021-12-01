Kenneth McPherson BARRE TOWN — Kenneth McPherson, 82, a longtime resident, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, after experiencing a medical emergency at home. Born on Feb. 13, 1939, in Barre, he was the son of Allen and Marjorie (Aldrich) McPherson, of Graniteville. He attended elementary school at the small, rural, Graniteville School just around the corner from his home. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1957 and at that time, became a member of the Vermont Army National Guard and remained a member for several years. In 1963, Ken married Estelle Shumway in Stowe, where they lived for the first few months of marriage; after that, they built a home in Barre Town and remained there 58 years until his passing. Ken was an avid hunter and a member of the Never Home Boys Camp in Norton. His family and friends would kid with him because he had the same bullet for years. He may never have gotten a deer but was first to help drag one out of the woods for his fellow hunters. During his younger years, he met Henry LaGue Jr. with whom he became a lifelong friend. It was through this friendship that Ken discovered his love of skiing. He went on to become a member of the National Ski Patrol on Mount Mansfield for more than 25 years. He was lovingly known as “Jet Boots” by everyone on the mountain and for most of his adult life. He had a love of cars and worked for over a year with his daughters by his side, assembling a 1960 MG A – that Estelle brought home as a chassis and 52 boxes from the garage of George Milne Jr. The car was named LMAC and was enjoyed by all. Family weekend rides were one of Ken’s favorite things to do. It was not uncommon to hear him say “let's take a ride up over to Johnston to that antique place” and then five hours and two states later, we arrived at our destination. He always claimed he knew a “short cut.” These rides continued with Estelle weekly as they would venture to their favorite restaurant, The Happy Hour, where they were known by name as soon as they walked through the door. Ken attended every field hockey and softball game his daughters ever played in from the age of 6 through college. He was known throughout the Spaulding High School family as their favorite fan and everyone’s “dad.” He supported every student who played. This continued with his grandchildren, whom he loved more than life itself. He is survived by his wife, Estelle, of 58 years; along with his daughters, Lori Talanian (Gaar), of Arlington, Massachusetts, and Jodi Parker (Jeff), of East Montpelier, Vermont; his grandchildren, Josh and Ava Talanian and Paige Parker; his brother, Doug McPherson, and his sister, Katy McCabe (Patrick); along with nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandmother, Hazel Aldrich; his sister, Jean Ball; his uncle, Dick Aldrich; and his sister-in-law, Sue McPherson. Ken was always helping others, whether it be snow blowing a neighbor’s driveway or raking leaves for them. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by many. A private celebration of life service at Mount Mansfield will be held at the convenience of his family in the spring. His family would like to thank the members of the Barre Town paramedics and Police Department for their compassion, professionalism and direction through such a trying and heartbreaking event. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, Barre, VT 05641; or to the K9 Unit, Barre Town Police Department, P.O. Box 116, Websterville, VT 05678-0116. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
