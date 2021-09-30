Kenneth J. Papineau MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Kenneth James "Kenny" Papineau, 36, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Kenny was born in Vermont on Sept. 25, 1985, he was the son of Kenneth Orris Papineau and wife Kerriann, of Brooksville, Florida, and Tracy Gallison Meadows, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Kenny was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandfathers and eldest sister, Jennifer Rae Papineau. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Wendy Blackburn Papineau; two stepdaughters, Amanda Patterson and Lindsey Patterson, both of Shelby; four grandbabies; two sisters, Kendra Papineau, of Brooksville, Florida, and Coco Rose Griffen, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina; and a brother, Lawrence Griffen, of Eutawville, South Carolina. Also surviving are his maternal and paternal grandmothers, Patricia Culver, of Montpelier, Vermont, and Gloria Teel-Conley, of Middlesex, Vermont, and several aunts and uncles. Services will be held at a later date in Vermont. A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
