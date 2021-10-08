Kenneth H. Fowler WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Kenneth H. Fowler, 86, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born Sept. 20, 1935, in Plainfield, Vermont, a son of Harold and Helen (Bartlett) Fowler. Ken graduated from Plainfield High School in 1954 before entering the U.S. Army. He served in the Army for five years, including three in Paris. Ken returned to Vermont after his military service and lived in Stowe where he was manager of the Mountaineer Motor Inn. He later moved to Burlington and began his career as a florist, working at LaBarge’s Flower Shop for 12 years. He was married to Doris Ryan in Plainfield, Vermont, in 1967 and they were married for 45 years until her death in 2012. In the late-'70s, they moved to White River Junction and for the next 20 years, he worked at Vermont Cut Flower until the shop closed. After retiring, Ken worked part time at the Garden of Eden Flower Shop in Lebanon. Ken was a member of the Greater Hartford United Church of Christ and volunteered at the Pink Smock Gift Shop at DHMC. He enjoyed time in his flower garden and travelling with Doris in their retirement. He was predeceased by his wife and a brother, David Fowler. He is survived by his stepchildren, Thomas Hill, of Burlington, Vermont, and Joanne Hill, of Denver, Colorado; sister, Nan Fowler, of South Royalton, Vermont; as well as a niece, Heather Fowler and her son, Jesse, of Pennsylvania. A funeral service will be held at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Sally Ann Silfies officiating. Burial will follow in the Christian Street Cemetery. At the request of Ken’s family, masks are requested. Condolences to Ken’s family may be made in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com
