Kenneth H. Brimblecombe BERLIN — Kenneth H. Brimblecombe, 77, of Paine Turnpike South, passed away at his home with his wife, Cathy, and niece, Kathryn, by his side on March 18, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1944, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the son of Leslie and Frances (Rehn) Brimblecombe. Ken attended schools in Marshfield and graduated from Marshfield Plainfield High School in 1962. Ken served in the Vermont Air National Guard from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1971. Ken spent his career running his business, Brimblecombe Electric, as a master plumber and master electrician, before retiring in 2014. On July 23, 1966, Ken married Cathy-Lynne Brigham in Berlin. Together, they built their home on Paine Turnpike South and enjoyed a 55-year union. Ken was a longtime member of the Montpelier Kiwanis, serving as president from 1989-1990; a lifetime member of the Montpelier Lodge of Elks (57 years); and a member of the First Congregational Church of Berlin. He and his wife were members of the Lake Champlain Winnebago International Travelers Club. Ken enjoyed his John Deere tractors, traveling, camping, and escaping from the Vermont winters to Zephyrhills, Florida, with their motorhome. Ken could be described as a man of few words but when he spoke, he shared great wisdom. Survivors include his wife, Cathy-Lynne, of Berlin; his brother, Robert Brimblecombe and wife Gloria, of Marshfield; his sister-in-law, Julie Clemons, of Montpelier; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nephews; many cousins; and all his friends and neighbors in Vermont and Florida. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Stanley Brimblecombe and wife Virginia and their son, Scott; mother-in-law, Elene Brigham Sartell; and sisters-in-law, Terry Stockton and Channa Brigham. Ken will be greeted at the rainbow bridge by his beloved dogs, Max, Joshua and Dusty. Ken and his family will forever be grateful for the care he received from his nurses, Rebecca and Rachel. A graveside service in the Berlin Corner Cemetery will be announced in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641; or to The First Congregational Church of Berlin, P.O. Box 1157, Montpelier, VT 05602. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
