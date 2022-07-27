Kenneth Feld EAST MONTPELIER — There will be a Celebration of Ken Feld's Life Saturday August 6, 2022, 1 p.m. at the Doty Cemetery, East Montpelier with jazz music and remembrances. Then a Dixieland style parade to the Parish Hall at the Old Meeting House for light refreshments and conversation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.