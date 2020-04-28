Kenneth Earl Ryan NORTHFIELD — Kenneth Earl Ryan, 76, a lifelong resident of Northfield, Vermont, died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 23, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Kenneth was born in Northfield, Vermont, on Nov. 29, 1943, the youngest son of Vernon and Vera (Bador) Ryan. He was an Army veteran and a member of the Free Masons. He began his working career with his dad as a butcher. He was a professional meat cutter for 28 years and then worked in the granite industry for 19 years. He married his soulmate, Patricia Ann (Chamberlin) Ryan, on March 18, 1961, in Northfield and together, they raised four children, daughters Cheri, Sara and Shelly and their son, Shane. He enjoyed going to camp, hunting, fishing, boating and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his father and mother; as well as brothers Pete and Floyd, and sisters Freda, Anna, Eddy and Phyllis. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Ryan (Greenslit); his wife, Patricia Ann (Chamberlin) Ryan; daughter Cheri (Ryan) O’Neill and husband Vincent; daughter Sara Ryan and partner Rick Veronesi; daughter Shelly Ryan; and son Shane Ryan and wife Lisa (Laperle). He is also survived by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no visiting hours or services at this time. A celebration of his life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ken’s favorite charities, The Shriner’s Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
