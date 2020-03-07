Kenneth E. Ward BARRE — Kenneth E. Ward, 90, of Prospect Street in Barre, passed away March 2, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. He was born on July 28, 1929, in Moretown, Vermont. He was the son of Harriet (Shonio) Ward and Forrest Ward. Ken was always proud to tell stories about his family with his wife, Rose, by his side. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War era and stationed in Fort Lewis in Washington. He came home on leave to get married. Dad was the most personable route salesman/driver delivering for a variety of companies and products from "The Creamery" Real Ice Cream, Jackson Dairy, Nissen Bread and Cabot Creamery. He retired from Cabot Creamery at 75 years young only because he needed hip replacement surgery. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Rose (Carter) Ward; their daughter, Julie Ward of Harrisville, New Hampshire, grandson Marc Southard (Ashley), and great-grandsons Silas and Ultan; daughter Lori Ward Belleville, grandson Jay Belleville of Salisbury, Massachusetts; son Brent Ward of Barre; and a sister, Lorraine Downer of Morrisville. He leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews, and great friends who are like family! Besides his parents, Ken was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Ward of Moretown; and son-in-law Ray Belleville. Calling hours will be Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home at 58 Summer St. in Barre. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at: pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
