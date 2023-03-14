Linda L. Hutchins EAST MONTPELIER — On March 9th, 2023, Linda Lemnah Hutchins, 78, of East Montpelier, passed away suddenly after an emergency procedure. Linda was born March 26th, 1944, in St. Albans, Vermont to Henry and Cecile (Jette) Lemnah. She was raised in Swanton by her mother with her brothers, Donald and Henry, and sister, Madeleine. She graduated from St. Anne’s Academy in 1962 and then moved to Burlington where she met Jon. Jon and Linda were married on June 8, 1968, at the Church of the Nativity in Swanton. They moved to Montpelier where she spent the rest of her life. Linda worked as a secretary in Special Education at Union Elementary School retiring after 30 years where she loved interacting with and helping students and made life-long friends. She was also a member of St. Augustine's Parish and an active community member. Linda was happiest when she was caring for others. She was an absolutely amazing mother and grandmother. Her husband, children and grandchildren were her entire world. She greatly enjoyed celebrating milestones and holidays with much fanfare, decorating, and cooking. She also enjoyed many summers camping at Lake Champagne in Randolph, where her family and best friends passed many a fun-filled day. She kept an immaculate home (she’d want us to mention this), enjoyed knitting, gardening, spending time and talking (a lot) with her many friends and family. She is survived by her loving husband Jon, their daughter Heidi Cosgrove, son Eric Hutchins and wife Wendy, and their grandchildren Emma, Maggie, Nora, and Reason. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier, VT on Thursday March 16, 2023, at 11:00 am with a luncheon in the Parish Hall directly after. A committal will be held in the spring at the Veterans Cemetery in Randolph. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to express condolences may do so online at www.guareandsons.com
