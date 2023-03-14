Kenneth E. Pearson EAST MONTPELIER — Kenneth Eugene Pearson died peacefully while surrounded by love and his family on March 8th, 2023, after a fierce battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Ken was born on July 15th, 1948, in Barre, VT to Thomas Pearson and Anna Shonio. Due to life circumstances, Ken had to leave school at the age of 16. At 18 he was drafted to the Vietnam War where he proudly served his country from 1967-1969. On January 18, 1969, Ken was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge for sustained ground contact against an enemy. Ken also received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal with device 60 for his service. Upon his return stateside he joined the US Army National Reserve until 1976. Ken met the love of his life, Rena Susan Bailey, in 1970. They were married in 1971 and made their home in East Montpelier where they raised their three children; Jeffrey Allen, Erica Bailey, and Sara Lynn. Ken worked for many years as an auto body technician and was a highly skilled painter. He always wanted the opportunity to go back to school and made sure his children understood how important receiving an education is. To that end, he enrolled in high school again and proudly graduated from U32 in 1993 with his family loudly cheering him on. Ken was a member of the Central Vermont Boat Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, America Legion, and Canadian Club, he was also a previous member of the Middlesex Fire Department. He was an exuberant collector of cuckoo clocks that he would restore and repair. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, gardening, camping in the RV, and most of all, time with his family and friends. Ken is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rena, son Jeffery and his wife Rachel, daughter Erica, and daughter Sara (Macera) and her husband Anthony all of Barre Town. He was blessed with and deeply loved by his 13 grandchildren; Bailey, Faith, Emma, Kendra, Katherine, Colton, Aeva (Quesnel), Gianna (Quesnel), Mason (Shatney), Caleb (Shatney), Alex (Shatney), Anthony (Macera) and Andrew (Macera). Ken was also survived by his brothers Paul and Wayne, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, a total of 30 nieces and nephews, along with many friends who are like family. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas, mother Anna, sisters Katherine and Joan, brothers Thomas, Clifton, Leonard, and Joe, father-in-law Eric Bailey, mother-in-law Orilla Bailey, brothers-in-law Dan Bailey and Wayne Bailey, and nephew David Bailey. A graveside service will be held this spring. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken’s memory can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements are entrusted to Guare & Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier, Vermont
