Kenneth E. Nolan ORANGE — Kenneth Ernest Nolan, 82, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, while on a hunting trip at his grandson’s farm in Panton, Vermont. He was born June 26, 1939, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Edward and Eileen (Sturtevant) Nolan. He grew up in Granby, Connecticut, where he attended school. In September of 1961, he married Ruth Jones, of Unionville, Connecticut. In 1968, they moved to Vermont and lived many years in Washington, Vermont. Together, they had three children, Bryan, Timothy and Kelly. Ruth and Ken were later divorced in 1987. On Aug. 19, 1989, he married Shirley Blake Sample, of Williamstown, Vermont. Shirley brought into their marriage her two children, Cathy and Eric Sample, whom Ken raised as his own. Ken and Shirley lived a year in Washington, Vermont, before moving to Orange, Vermont, where they lived for 31 years. Ken worked at Vermont Petroleum-AgWay, Bond Auto for 35 years and most recently, Fisher Auto Parts. He was very involved with Little League Baseball and helping kids with pinewood derby cars for many years. He enjoyed hunting, playing cribbage, fishing, reading, going to hunting camp, four-wheeling and camping. He loved to dance and spend time with his family. Ken was a very loving man with a big heart, who never complained! He is survived by his wife, Shirley Nolan, of Orange, Vermont; a son, Bryan Nolan and his wife, Peggy Nolan, of Panton, Vermont; a daughter, Kelly Nolan Lyford and her husband, Alan Lyford, of Chelsea, Vermont; a stepdaughter, Cathy Sample, of Chelsea, Vermont; a stepson, Eric Sample, of Websterville, Vermont; and a daughter-in-law, Tracy Nolan, of Chelsea, Vermont; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger Nolan, of Connecticut; and a brother-in-law, Roger Hayes. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Nolan, on July 29, 2021; and two sisters, Lorraine Patlock and Frieda Hayes. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 7 p.m. at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 Vermont Route 110, Chelsea, VT 05038. A graveside memorial service will be held later next spring in the Brook Haven Cemetery in Orange, Vermont, with Rev. Sam Newton officiating, to be followed by a fellowship gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orange Central School, Ken Nolan Sports Fund, 357 U.S. Route 302, East Barre, VT 05649. A private message of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
