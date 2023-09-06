Kenneth E. Morris Sr ORANGE — Kenneth E. “Bub” Morris, Sr., 83, of Senecal Road passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at his home with his family at his bedside. Born on August 18, 1940, in Newfane, he was the son of Henry and Marjorie (Walker) Morris. He attended local elementary schools before moving to Barre. On November 4, 1961, he married Janet Gusha in Barre. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre before moving to Orange in 1994. Kenneth worked for Hutchins Roofing for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars as well as collecting old cars. Survivors include his wife Janet Morris and his children Kenneth Morris, Jr., Tina Morris, Donald Morris, Gregory Morris and Bradley Morris, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, his siblings Lawrence Walcott (Carolyn), Michael Lamade, Richard Lamade (Nina), Barbara Batchelder, Rita Williams (David), Gretchen Reardon (James), Roberta Karmer (Robert), and Carolyn Zent (Michael) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Pamela Morris and his siblings Marjorie Ann Morris, Vera Lou Tatro, Donald Morris, Robert Morris, Harold Morris and Roy Morris. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in the Brook Haven Cemetery in Orange. There are no calling hours. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
