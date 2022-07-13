Put Clayton EAST MONTPELIER - Kenneth Putnam Clayton passed away January 3, 2022. There will be an informal gathering to celebrate the life of Put. The gathering will be held at the Parish House of the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier Center from 2 to 5 on July 31 which would have been his 87th birthday.
