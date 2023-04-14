Kenneth Bill ENFIELD, NH — Kenneth (Kenny) Bill passed away on April 4, 2023, peacefully at his home after a long battle with cancer with family at his side. Born on November 6, 1950, in Hanover, NH to Moses Bill Sr and Jennie Bill (nee Abbott), he was an active member in the Enfield community. He was in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), as well as involved in 4-H. Kenny was also a volunteer firefighter, one of the first four certified in Enfield. He was also an employee of the highway department in Enfield, as well as worked various positions at Woolen Mill in Enfield; worked at various construction companies, including Carroll Concrete, Blaktop, and finally, 30 years at Romano Trucking. Kenny loved and was very proud of his family. His other loves were his large garden and fresh vegetables he canned himself, hornpouting with his children, and just plain fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and having kitchen junkets, tinkering outside on vehicles and any machinery. He also looked forward to getting ready with haying and preparing for the big annual Bill Family Reunion in August up on the Bill family farm on Moose Mountain. He loved driving to the Bill Farm for a quick picnic lunch or just a Sunday drive. His biggest love of all, however, was spending time with his family. Kenny was predeceased by his daughter, Kasey Hayes; parents Moses Joseph Bill Sr, and Jennie Bill; his sister Bonnita (Bonnie) Carr; and brother Moses (Billy) Joseph Bill Jr. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bennett of Enfield, NH and Barre, VT; sister Jane Packard-Bryant and husband Cyrus (Cy) of Williston, VT; sister Linda Austin and husband Ernest (Red) of Bristol, CT. He is also survived by his sons, Anthony and wife Tanya of Dorchester, NH; Stanley and fiancé Alicia of Enfield; Shawn and wife Denene of Westford, MA; Shannon and husband Adrian of Enfield. His daughters are Tina of MI; April and husband Ray of Bristol, NH; and Katrina of Enfield. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Graveside burial Countryside Cemetery on Kluge Road in Enfield NH on June 17th, at 10 AM with a celebration of life after at the Bill Farm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Children’s Hospital and/or St. Jude’s. An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence for Kenny’s family by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com
