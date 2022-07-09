Kenneth B. Sherman Jr. WILLIAMSTOW- Kenneth B. Sherman Jr. “Stubby” 77 of Williamstown passed away on Monday July 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 12, 1945 in Duxbury Vt to the late Kenneth B. Sherman Sr. and Helen (Farnsworth) Sherman. Ken had many jobs over the years. In 1963 he went into the Navy. After his service he was a truck driver for a local beer company and delivered newspapers for Times Argus. When Ruth met him for the first time he was driving for GMT. He loved to fish, go to karaoke (not sing though), and shoot the breeze with his friends. He will be missed by many. Ken is survived by his wife, Ruth N. (Rogers) Sherman, Stepson Anthony C. Rogers. Sons; Bill Richardson of Waterbury, Robert Richardson of Burlington, James Davison, Randy Davison of Conway N.H., and Craig Davison of Barre. His Daughters; Lori (Sherman) Robinson of Barre, Marie (Richardson) Goslant of Barre, Laurie Davison of Williamstown, and Valerie (Davison) Illsley of Lunenburg. He is also survived by his sister Diane Richardson of Connecticut and grandson Robert Richardson Jr and family. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Ken was predeceased by his daughter Deborah Davison and sisters Carol Deforge, Mavis Emmons, Shirley Clark and Isabelle Reeves. Also, his brother John Sherman. There are no calling hours. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11am at the Hedding Methodist Church, 40 Washington St. in Barre. Burial will follow to the Williamstown Village Cemetery in Williamstown Vt.
