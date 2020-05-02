Kenneth Albert Deuso GRANITEVILLE — Kenneth Albert Deuso, 68, passed away peacefully at home in Graniteville, surrounded by his loving family on April 27, 2020. Kenneth was born to Charles and Annabelle (Smith) Deuso in Barre, Vermont, on June 29, 1951. He grew up in Massachusetts and spent summers in Vermont. Later, he made his home in Vermont and married Delores LaRose. They made their home in Graniteville with their seven children. Ken made his career as a supervisor at Vermont Castings and later worked for Capital Candy. He enjoyed playing the guitar, camping, trips to the beach with his family, playing cards, horseshoes and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by six sons, Todd Deuso, Rocky Deuso, Ronald Deuso, Michael Hebert, Kevin Hebert, Kenneth Deuso II, and one daughter, Michele Hebert. He was predeceased by his wife, Delores LaRose Deuso. He also leaves behind sisters, brothers, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
