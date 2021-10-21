Kenneth A. Greenslit NORTHFIELD — Kenneth Arnold Greenslit, 85, died peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield. He was born in Northfield on May 23, 1936, the son of Ivan and Mildred (Thompson) Greenslit. He was a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 1954. He married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Ryan, in Berlin on June 29, 1957. They lived their entire married lives in Northfield. His wife predeceased him May 24, 2021. Ken was an active member of the Vermont Army National Guard, where he worked in the motor pool, retiring after 30 years of service, at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Growing up in Northfield, he worked in landscaping for local residents. He went on to work at Norwich University in the maintenance of property and grounds, drove tractor trailer for a couple of years and then worked for 40 years at Rock of Ages in Graniteville, where he was active in many union activities, as well. He enjoyed camping, loved his pet dogs, fishing, hunting, time at deer camp, ice fishing with his children on Lake Champlain, helping friends and family maintain their cars, family gatherings and vacation to Maine and Cape Cod. Survivors include two children, Rose Lucenti, of Randolph, Corine Lewis and her husband, Ivan, of Tucson, Arizona; four siblings, Raymond Greenslit, of Jefferson City, Missouri, Marie Clough, of St. Cloud, Florida, Barbara Benoir, of Braintree, Hazel Gordon, of Berlin; grandchildren, Ryan Matheson, Patrick Lucenti, Sarah Martell, Kenneth Greenslit; great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Bonnie, whose custody they shared with their nephew, Patrick Donahue. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; stepfather, Edward “Buster” Cram, his son, Kenneth Greenslit; and two brothers, Everett and Richard Greenslit. In keeping with his wishes, a service in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Randolph Center, where military honors will be accorded, is being planned for this spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Mayo Healthcare Activity Fund, 71 Richardson St., Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
