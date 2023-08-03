Kelly L. Roberts BARRE TOWN — Kelly L. Roberts, 65 of Neddo Rd died on Friday, July 28th 2023 at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born November 11th, 1957 in East Barre, he was the son of Wesley and Mabel (Gauthier) Robert's. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and Spaulding High School. On October 11th, 1986 he married Joanne Tremblay. They lived in Websterville for six years before building their home in Plainfield where they lived for several years before moving to their present home in Barre. In earlier years he worked as a chef in the Sugarbush area where he also did odd jobs in carpentry. For the past forty years, he worked for Rock of Ages Granite. Kelly enjoyed restoring his 1963 Willy Wagon along with golfing, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Canadian Club and an officer of the club for a time. Survivors include his wife Joanne; daughter Nathina Duncan and husband Eric; his grandson Jacob Bell and wife Makayla; great granddaughter Harper Willow Bell. He is also survived by his brother Dennis and wife Linda of Montpelier and brother Gene and wife Sherry of Hatfield, PA; three sisters-in-law and their spouses and one brother-in-law and one brother-in-law and his partner; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four brothers: Richard, Larry, Ken and David. At his request, there will be no services. A celebration and remembrance of life will be held on Wednesday, August 9th 2023 at his home on 12 Neddo Rd, Barre from 1:00-4:00 pm. Those wishing to make a contribution in his memory, please do so to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
