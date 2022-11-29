Keith Rand BARRE — Keith Rand, 61, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Born on July 6, 1961, in Barre, he was the son of Clement and Ruth (Wheeler) Rand. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1979 and was named the 1978 State Wrestling Champion. Following high school, he became a Master Electrician and was employed by Bates and Murray for a many years before joining the staff at the Central Vermont Medical Center. On September 6, 1986, he married Elizabeth Carbonneau. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre. They later divorced. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting and tinkering on anything electrical and otherwise. Survivors include his former spouse Elizabeth Rand; his sons Ryan Rand and his fiancé, Jessica Bresett, Matthew Carbonneau and his wife, Jennifer, and Justin Carbonneau and his wife, Kelani; his grandchildren Chloe, Bretten, Madelon, Nora, and Shea; his mother Ruth Rand; and his siblings Kevin Rand and Cathy Smith and her husband, Craig as well as one nephew and four nieces. He was predeceased by his father Clement Rand. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patient Activities Fund at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation, 142 Woodridge Road, Berlin, VT 05602, in honor of his mother, Ruth Rand, Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
