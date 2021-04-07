Kay B. Randall BARRE — Kay B. Randall, 85, of Barre, Vermont, passed away on April 1, 2021, at Woodridge Nursing Home. Born on March 30, 1936, at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, Kay was the daughter of Fred and Marion Billado. Kay attended Montpelier High School, and later received her degree in Physical Education at Vermont College. She loved the outdoors and any activity that would allow her to be outside rather than inside. She was an avid sports fan and was one of the first women umpires for men’s softball in the state of Vermont. She was dedicated and hardworking without ever complaining, a caring and compassionate woman who always put the needs of others before her own. In her later years, she enjoyed teaching her grandchildren the love of sports and spent countless hours playing basketball, fishing and camping with them. She is survived by her three children, Cheri Jamali and her husband, Teymour, Nanci Randall, and James Randall Jr.; and a nephew, Bryon Billado. She leaves four grandchildren, Jahon, Nick and Ben Jamali, and Curtis Randall; as well as seven great-grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. A family service will be planned later in the summer in Berlin Corner Cemetery. Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
