Kathy Jean (Ripley) Walbridge BARRE — Kathy Jean (Ripley) Walbridge passed on February 5, 2023 surrounded by her loving family after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. She was born on October 8, 1962 in Burlington, VT to Bonnie Gallagher. She was soon followed by her two younger sisters, Shirley and Susan. Kathy attended Montpelier schools and was part of the class of 1980. Kathy was blessed with her children at a young age. First came her son, Troy, then her girls, Jennifer and Jamie. Kathy was born to be a mom and grandmother or “Gam” as she was affectionately called. Kathy was always passionately in her children’s corner as they grew up and into adulthood. As her grandchildren came into her world, her blessings grew one by one. She was so proud of all of them. She worked for Washington County Mental Health for many years, and also ran an in-home daycare where she loved and cared for so many children while her own children were young. She worked at Soups and Greens for over 20 years until their closing, and then worked at the Wayside, where she worked until as recently as December. Kathy never met a stranger. She genuinely cared about all that she knew, whether it was a one time customer at the restaurant, the many families she helped during the holidays and when in need, or her closest friends and family. Kathy enjoyed most sports including, basketball, baseball, and softball. She loved Black Friday and would always look forward to the sale flyers and strategizing her shopping. She would often use the discounts to buy toys for less fortunate families. She loved casinos and playing cards, and also loved cruises. She was fortunate enough to travel most of the Caribbean over the years with many friends and relatives. She is survived by her children, Troy Ripley and wife Joanna of Waterbury, Her daughter, Jennifer Bisson and husband Michael of Williamstown, and Jamie Walbridge of Barre; her mother, Bonnie Gallagher of Barre; her sisters, Shirley Houghton of Barre, and Susan Gallagher and her partner Kevin Hall of Waterbury; her grandchildren Skyler, Trent, Deven, Sierra, Marcus, Yvette, Gabriella, Leo, Brayden and great grandson Reign, all of whom she cherished and loved very much. She also leaves her half siblings, Doris (Bailey) McCanna and husband Bill, George Bailey and wife Gina, Richard Bailey and wife Dawn and her uncle, Jon Ripley as well many nieces and nephews that she cared for like her own. She is predeceased by her ex-husband, Karl Walbridge; her step father, James Jarvis Sr.; her maternal grandfather, John Ripley; her maternal great grandmother, Ruth Menard; and her aunt, Shirley Bailey. Calling hours will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Barre Elks Club on Jefferson Street in Barre. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation, a local non-profit that supports local families in need, especially around the holidays. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
