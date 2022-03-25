Kathryn V. Szelag NORTHFIELD — Kathryn Valerie Szelag, 57, of Northfield, Vermont, passed away on Feb. 26, 2022, at The University of Vermont Medical Center, with a few library family members by her side. Kathryn was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Sept. 20, 1964. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Velma Szelag. Kathryn received her high school diploma through American School in Chicago, Illinois, in 1994. She then attended City College in San Francisco, California, from 1999-2002. In 2003, Kathryn took courses at Baker College Online and received her Bachelor's degree in Web Development. In 2011, she received her LNA license through Randolph Technical School. Kathryn held various positions in her earlier years until she joined Mayo Residential Care in Northfield as a resident assistant in 2004. In 2007, she shifted positions to an activities aide until 2011. For a few short months in 2011, she worked as a resident assistant at Four Seasons Care Home in Northfield. Kathryn joined her “family” at Brown Public Library on June 1, 2013. Kathryn began her career as a library page and was promoted to deputy director in December 2017. In 2019, Kathryn completed her Certificate of Librarianship through the Vermont Dept. of Libraries. Kathryn managed the BPL Bookstore within Brown Public Library and was always coming up with imaginative ideas to publicize the bookstore. She volunteered many hours to this cause. Kathryn was also involved with Brown Public Library’s Crochet Club and Mystery Book Club and kept this going until the pandemic arrived in 2020. She was a valued friend and staff member at Brown Public Library and is deeply missed. Kathryn also monitored the Northfield Community Emergency Relief Volunteers help line. She took calls and determined which volunteers could best help a person. At her suggestion in the local paper, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church began a “Living Supply Closet’ which helps those in the community with personal care items, laundry and cleaning supplies. Kathryn was fond of Halloween and volunteered each year to hand out candy to the children stopping by Brown Public Library. Christmas was another favorite holiday. Each year, she decorated the large window at the Guest House on Main Street in Northfield. This was enjoyed by all. A memorial and celebration of Kathryn’s life will be held in the Brown Public Library Community Room on April 23 at 2 p.m.
