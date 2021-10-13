Kathryn M. Brosamer MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — Kathryn Marie Brosamer, known to her friends and family as Kay, passed away on Sept. 17, 2021, in Moreno Valley, California, at the age of 94. She was born in the small town of Barre, Vermont, on Aug. 7, 1927. In 1943, the family moved to Manchester, Connecticut, where she graduated from high school two years later. In September of 1945, she started nurses training at “Lady of the Elms” in Chicopee, Massachusetts, and eventually went on to become a Registered Nurse at the age of 21. She worked at Manchester Memorial Hospital for the next six years She met her future husband, Captain John Brosamer, in 1951 and they married in 1954. As an officer’s wife, they lived in a variety of places: Okinawa, Puerto Rico, New Jersey, Washington and Texas before finally settling in California. She is survived by her six children, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
