Kathryn B. Anderson SOUTH HERO — Kathryn B. Anderson passed away peacefully at the age of 86 with her family by her side after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Kay was a longtime resident of South Hero, Vermont, in the house that Dave built for her on the lake. She lived with her husband, Dave, and raised her family in South Windsor, Connecticut, where she taught reading for many years in the Windham Public School System. She attended Montpelier High School where she met Dave and her lifelong girlfriends, graduated from the University of Vermont, and received her master’s degree from Central Connecticut State University. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Charles Ballou and Estella Ballou. Kay is survived by her husband of 62 years, David V. Anderson; her son, Charles Anderson, his partner, Nathaniel Stevens; her second son, Michael Anderson, wife Donna Anderson and granddaughters Kirsten and Rebecca; and her sister, Milia Ballou. Kay loved to be at her South Hero home with her large, extended family. She presided over many a festive happy-hour and home-cooked meal on the deck. In her day, she loved cross-country skiing and laughing over sherry or whisky sours with friends, fishing with Dave and the kids, and knitting for the granddaughters. Later in life, she enjoyed beating her granddaughters or “letting them win” at cribbage or dominoes, and became a member of the South Hero Congregational Church. She was an avid reader and supporter of the public library, and a volunteer at the South Hero Museum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Worthen Library of South Hero, VT (southherolibrary.org) or the South Hero CIDER (cidervt.charityproud.org). Because gathering to celebrate her life is not currently possible, any plans will be determined later. Arrangements are under the care of Champlain Cremation, a proud member of the LaVigne Funeral Home family.
