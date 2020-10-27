Kathleen Wilkins Mercier TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Kathleen “Kay” (Wilkins) Mercier, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Born on April 15, 1927, in East Barre, Vermont, she was the daughter of Roy and Birdie Ada Neal (Maddock) Wilkins. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1945. Kay enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December of 1951 and served as a Teletype Operator during the Korean War until she was honorably discharged in June of 1953. She also worked for the New England Telephone Co. in Montpelier. Kay married Lawrence Mercier and they moved to East Hartford, Connecticut, before settling in South Windsor, Connecticut. While in Connecticut, she worked for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and then Aetna Insurance Co. until her retirement. She was a person of faith - devoted to the Church of God of Prophecy and held various positions within the church. Kay enjoyed her Bible, gardening and hiking. Survivors include her loving daughter, Darlene Mercier Bump and husband Robert of Tewksbury, Massachusetts; her sister-in-law, Barbara Wilkins of Barre, Vermont; her niece, Ann Lyon of Norwich, Vermont; her nephews, Gary and Jay Wilkins of California; and Lewis Wilkins of New Hampshire; as well as several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Mercier; her siblings, Harry, Forrest, Lewis and Thelma; and her nephew, Alan. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of her family, in Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vermont. Memorial donations may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy, 241 Quarry Hill Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
