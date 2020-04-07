Kathleen M. Boucher BARRE TOWN — Kathleen M Boucher, 75, died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on April 4, 2020. Kathy was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, on July 21, 1944, a devoted daughter of Lester and Fran (Powell) Torrey. Kathleen will be dearly missed by her family. Kathy is survived by her sisters and their husbands, Jessie Guay; Carol and Armond Aubut; Diane and Gary Gratz; Dawn and Peter Bureau; a brother, Lester Torrey and his wife Annette; her daughters and their families, Tina and David Grant; Robyn and Tim Bragga; Amy Roche; and Tracy Boardman. She had a great love for her 10 grandchildren (two deceased) and three great grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Molly. Kathy was predeceased by her husband, Victor Boucher; and her sister, Estella Rosmus; brother in law, Charles Rosmus; and brother in law Mickey Guay. Services will be held at the New Apastolic Church in Nashua, New Hampshire, at a later date to be announced. Fellowship will follow. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home of Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneral.com
